Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Thursday made the policy-level and functional progress public that were achieved after he assumed the responsibility of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the details included in 71 points, Minister Khand has released progresses made in police administration, immigration and border administration, disaster management, infrastructure development, prison management, security management and others through institutional, policy and procedural ways.

On policy-level, establishment of Department of Offence Related Property Management and draft preparation of interprovincial police deployment guidelines are also stated as the achievements. Implementation of three-year crime control and investigation action plan and highway security and crime control and investigation action plan are also described as the achievements.

Likewise, predictability in the promotion of junior police personnel through ninth amendment to the police regulations is announced as one more achievement of the minister. Use of respectable terminology within the Nepal Police organisation, prompt service delivery to the members of Dalit communities from the police administration and establishment of a social assistance help desk for facilitate such cases are also the efforts taken in the past six months.

In addition, a total of 154 foreigners staying illegally in Nepal were expelled from Nepal in the past six months of the current fiscal year. Similarly, the entire details about the disaster have been prepared in an integrated fashion and vulnerability mapping was completed and data entry of the task is ongoing. Release of Rs 360 million for the reconstruction of the monsoon wrecked private houses is also included in the minister’s achievement.

The other achievements included draft of the open prison operation regulations is prepared and a total of 950 CC cameras were installed in Metropolitan Police Offices and Province Police Offices.

Source: National News Agency Nepal