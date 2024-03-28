Home Minister says more expectations on coordination, cooperation with UK



Kathmandu: British Ambassador to Nepal Rob Fenn on Thursday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Rabi Lamichhane, at the Home Ministry.

During the meeting, the Home Minister thanked the British Ambassador for the support, cooperation, and coordination extended to Nepal’s infrastructure development, social upliftment, capacity enhancement of government and non-governmental agencies, disaster management, and others.

Lamichhane said that Nepal has expected further coordination and cooperation from the British government in strengthening of democracy, climate change resilience, social inclusion, and reduction of social discrimination and marginalization.

He also expressed confidence that the British government would resolve the issues of the British Gorkha army personnel.

On the occasion, the British Ambassador shared that the British government would provide grant assistance for the reconstruction of physical properties damaged in the Jajarkot Earthquake and also to bring new projects for N

epal’s development partnership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal