Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed the human resources of local administration and security bodies to be deputed at their respective working area with high morale.

During the meeting with Chief District Officer, officers of security bodies in Bagmati Province at Hetauda this morning, Home Minister urged to help mobilize their means and resources in order to facilitate in treatment of COVID-19 infected people making the people free from fear of corona virus by coordinating with Bagmati Province government.

He mentioned that the government was committed to ensure peace, security and human rights to the people of every district of Bagmati province as well as to ensure people mobilizing limited resources.

On the occasion, Chief District Officer Bharat Mani Pandey briefed about ongoing efforts taken to control COVID-19 infection in Makawanpur, peace and security situation.

Meanwhile, Minister Thapa visited the newly constructed building of the District Administration Office.

Source: National News Agency Nepal