Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has directed to resolve the incident of death of a school girl at Bagmati Municipality-7 Nimichok in Sarlahi district peacefully.

The Home Minister instructed Chief District Officer of Sarlahi Thaneshwar Gautam to resolve the situation peacefully without using force. An unusual situation has been created after a schoolgirl died after being hit by a crane machine.

As per the instruction, effort is being made to resolve the issue through talks and discussions with all sides, CDO Gautam said. It may be noted that 17-year-old Sumitra Pariyar died on the spot when the crane machine heading towards Bagmati from Gajali Chowk hit her on the road at Nimichowk in Bagmati Municipality-7 this afternoon.

Relatives of the deceased, locals and school students who had gathered at the spot after the death of the girl set fire to the crane machine and blocked the road. Police fired six rounds of tear gas to control the crowd and clear the road.

CDO Gautam has informed that the crane machine driver has been taken under control and further investigation into the incident is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal