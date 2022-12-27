General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed its subordinate agencies to withdraw the benefits, including personal security officers (PSOs) and assistants provided to the VIPs against the Security Management Procedure, 2077.

Issuing a press release today, the Home Ministry asked the concerned people to comply with the work procedure.

It is stated that the government has put in place the procedure for making management of the security of very important persons (VIPs) effective and result-oriented.

As specified in the procedure, the incumbent and ex high-ranking employees are entitled to get the facility of personal security officers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal