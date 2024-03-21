Home Ministry issues 21-point directives

Kathmandu: The Home Ministry has issued a 21-point directive to District Administration Office of all 77 districts of the country. As per the ministerial decision of March 20, the Ministry issued the directives to the DAOs, as the representative of the government of Nepal, to increase the trust of citizens by playing an active role on the issues of peace, security, service delivery, good governance, regulations, coordination and facilitation. The Ministry issued such directives as per the instructions by Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane to make improvement in work execution of local administration making the people feel about it, according to Minister Lamichhane's Secretariat. Various issues including maintaining peace and security, controlling crime, cybercrime, financial crime, disciplined use of social media, road safety and reducing road accidents, controlling revenue leakage, effective service delivery, complaints management, employees behavior and discipline, protection of gove rnment and public property, coordination and felicitation in development activities are incorporated in the 21-point directives. Home Minister Lamichhane urged the high-level officials to evaluate whether Ministry's directives was implemented or not. He also instructed the inline employees not to be influenced by anyone while delivering services. Source: National News Agency Nepal