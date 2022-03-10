General

Home Ministry has urged the general public to be aware of the increasing online frauds and requested them not to be swayed by the frauds. Various people and groups were conducting such illegal activities in the name of providing good opportunities.

If such illegal activities are found, the people are requested to inform the District Administration Office or the nearby police unit, the Ministry urged. The people and groups involved in such activities would be taken action.

The Ministry issued a press release on Thursday and informed that online investment, online lottery, online gambling, donation were circulated to people massively. Similarly, even the lure of promotion, digital currency, scholarship and study were made online.

Moreover, the people are urged not to believe lottery, dhukuti, loan scheme with exorbitant interest (meterbyaj) which are made public online.

Source: National News Agency Nepal