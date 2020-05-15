General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has annulled the passes that it had issued for vehicles to operate within one district before this. Vehicles cannot operate within the same district in view of prevention and control of COVID-19.

Home Ministry’s assistant spokesman Umakanta Adhikari said anyone who needed to go out for emergency works has to contact the nearest police station.

The Ministry from Thursday prohibited the movement of people and vehicles from one district to another. It held consultations with the mayors of the municipalities within the Kathmandu Valley regarding the role of the local level in the present situation.

Source: National News Agency