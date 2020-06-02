General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred Chief District Officers (CDOs) from different districts as per the ministry’s decision taken on Sunday. Issuing a press statement today, the ministry said that a total of 44 officials ranking from Joint Secretary, Under Secretary, and CDOs to Assistant CDOs were transferred, sent on deputation and sent for new posting.

As per the statement, CDO of Surkhet district Ramesh Neupane has been transferred to Palpa in the same post while Palpa’s CDO Yadav Subedi was called upon the ministry. It is said that ministry’s Hiralal Regmi was transferred as the CDO of Surkhet.

CDO of Mahottari Surya Bahadur Khatri was sent to Area Administration Office in Chandrauta while Assistant CDO of Kathmandu Krishna Bahadur Katawal was sent to Mahottari as the CDO.

Similarly, Chandra Prasad Gaire of Area Administration Office was transferred in Kalikot as the CDO while Kalikot’s CDO Krishna Chandra Poudel was sent to Area Administration Office in Lekhnath, Kaski.

Furthermore, Doti’s CDO Tek Narayan Poudel was sent to Department of Immigration while Udayapur’s Assistant CDO Bhim Prasad Bhattarai to Doti’s CDO. Bardiya’s CDO Prem Lamichhane was transferred to Home Ministry while Darchula’s CDO Yadunath Poudel was sent as Dhanusha’s Assistant CDO and Dhanusha’s Assistant CDO Sharad Kumar Pokhrel was sent to Darchula as the CDO.

Likewise, Narendra Kumar Rana of the ministry was sent to Rolpa as the CDO and Katmandu’s Assistant CDO Jiban Acharya was transferred to Sankhuwasabha as the CDO.

Okhaladhunga’s CDO Ganesh Acharya was transferred to Dillibazar Prison Office and the ministry’s under-secretary Krishna Poudel was transferred to Okhaldhunga as the CDO.

Source: National News Agency Nepal