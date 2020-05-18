Key Issues

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) has urged one and all to comply with precautionary orders and all other safety measures against COVID-19.

Issuing a press statement here on Sunday, the ministry has also condemned the inhumane act against the health workers at this critical time and appealed to one and all not to do anything that erodes the morale of the health workers who were working in the forefront to fight the pandemic.

It may be noted that the health workers have been ousted from rented houses, threatened and misbehaved in different parts of the country.

The Ministry has also drawn serious attention towards disrupting vehicular traffic carrying essential supplies and blocking ways in the name of compliance with health safety measures.

Calling for collective efforts to fight against the deadly infection, the Ministry said that it was not wise to adopt political negation against one another at the time of health crisis like this.

Ministry’s Spokesperson Kedarnath Sharma in the statement has urged not to do any such untoward activities and do not instigate others to do so. The statement warns that those found involved in such activities will be booked as per the prevailing laws.

Furthermore, the Ministry has also repeatedly directed the Chief District Officers in all 77 districts to strictly and effectively implement the lockdown enforced by the federal government since March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency