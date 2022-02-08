General

The Home Ministry has urged the students aspiring for foreign education to meet all necessary process of the related country and educational institutions before leaving home.

Spokesperson and Joint Secretary at the Ministry Phanindra Mani Pokharel issued a notice on Monday and informed that many students opting for foreign education were reported defrauded and stranded. Therefore, every criteria set by the concerned country and its educational institutes should be met before leaving home, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has launched an investigation into the educational consultancies run illegally and making online advertisements. Even those working here as representatives of the foreign educational institutes would be watched closely, he added. Spokesperson Pokharel also urged all concerned to file complaint at the District Administration Office or nearby police office and the diplomatic mission in case they had any information on any wrong works relating to foreign study.

Source: National News Agency Nepal