The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for taking diplomatic initiatives on the basis of probe panel’s recommendation regarding the case of Jaya Singh Dhami who went missing in the Mahakali River after Indian Seema Surakshya Bal (SSB) personnel cutoff the tuin rope while he was crossing the river.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Phanindra Mani Pokharel said that a communication was sent to Ministry of Foreign Affairs today for further diplomatic efforts.

The Janardan Gautam-led probe panel had submitted its report on Wednesday stating that Dhami went missing after falling off the river in the presence of Indian SSB personnel.

The report mentions that the incident had occurred in the presence of the Indian SSB personnel. According to the Home Ministry, recommendations have been made for diplomatic steps with the Indian side to seek due compensation and relief to the Dhami’s family and book the perpetrators.

Pokharel told RSS that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was written for the diplomatic step on the basis of the same report.

The report has also recommended for appropriate management for the livelihood and education of Dhami’s dependents from the side of government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal