The Home Ministry has said its attention was drawn towards a video clip relating to violence against women which is being circulated widely on social media.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters has formed a five-member committee led by Senior Superintendent of Police Basanta Bahadur Kunwar to investigate the matter and take action accordingly.

Other probe team members are Superintendent of Police Krishna Koirala, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kopila Chudal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hari Basnet and Inspector Sapana Khadka. The committee has launched investigations on Friday itself, according to the Home Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal