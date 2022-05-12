General

The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all the political parties and stakeholders for their necessary support and facilitation to conduct the local level election, going to be held on Friday, in a peaceful atmosphere.

Issuing a statement here today, the Ministry has urged voters to exercise their adult franchise by participating in the polls without fear, intimidation, threats or temptation. Any such concerns can be reported to the nearest local police unit, police number 100, chief district officer or police chief," says the statement issued by the ministry's spokesperson Phanindra Mani Pokharel.

The Ministry has stated that the security personnel of Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department have been mobilized in a coordinated manner to conduct the local level election in a healthy, fair, fearless and credible environment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal