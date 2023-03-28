General

A team led by Joint-Secretary of Home Ministry, Kedarnath Sharma, today met agitating victims of usury and discussed with them on ways of resolving their problems.

On the occasion, Sharma assured the victims, saying the government was serious to address their problems.

Expressing commitment to resolve the problem of victims of loan sharking, he urged them to postpone the agitation.

Chief District Office of Kathmandu, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who also participated in the discussion, said, "We convinced them that the government is sensitive and positive on this issue."

Upadhyay further said the victims expressed their wish to meet and talk with the Prime Minister. Loan sharking victims of different districts of Tarai have arrived in Kathmandu after walking for 11 days.

The government has already formed a team under leadership of Joint-Secretary of the Home Ministry, Rudra Devi Sharma, to resolve the problem of the usury victims.

Source: National News Agency -RSS