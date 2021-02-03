Key Issues

The Government has urged all entrepreneurs including in the transport sector as well as industrialists to run their business as usual tomorrow. Issuing a statement here today, the Home Ministry has requested all to not resort to any activities that disturb the law and order, and damage public and private property. "Anyone indulging in such untoward activities will face action as per the law," reads the statement.

It may be noted that the Nepal Communist Party, Nepal-Prachanda group has announced a Nepal banda or general strike for tomorrow, in protest against what it said unconstitutional appointments made by the NCP government to various constitutional bodies today.

The Ministry has also said that necessary security arrangement shall be made to ensure smooth functioning of all the businesses in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal