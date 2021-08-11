General

The newly-elected team of Honorary Consular Corps-Nepal (HCC-N) led by new Dean Lokmanya Golchha called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Tuesday.

On the occasion, HCC-N Dean Golcha also extended best wishes to the countries sending vaccines and other health supplies in view of the coronavirus, on behalf of Consuls and Consul Generals, to President Bhandari. It was recalled that the cooperation between Nepal and the sending countries is cordial and supportive.

Sending countries are keen to help Nepal fight the pandemic and address other needs of the country as required.

On the occasion, President Bhandari lauded the support by different countries to Nepal, especially at this hour of need, according to HCC-N.

Source: National News Agency Nepal