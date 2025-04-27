HoR Approves Amendment to Banking Crime Bill by Upper House



Kathmandu: The House of Representatives approved the amendment made to the banking crime (second amendment) bill, 2080 by the National Assembly on Sunday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel tabled a proposal at the HoR meeting, seeking endorsement of the amended bill, to which the HoR members responded positively.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Paudel addressed queries raised by lawmakers during the deliberation, clarifying that the bill would become effective once the inputs from the Upper House were incorporated. Earlier, lawmaker Prem Suwal suggested that limiting migration within districts and promoting balanced development could reduce banking offenses. Another lawmaker, Amhad Faruqi, emphasized the importance of incorporating suggestions from the National Assembly.

