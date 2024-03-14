HoR approves proposal for consideration on bill

Kathmandu: The House of Representatives (HoR) has approved the proposal seeking consideration on the Construction Materials (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2024. The lower house of the Federal Parliament unanimously approved the proposal presented by the Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Bhanubhakta Joshi. Raghuji Panta, Damodar Poudel 'Bairagi', Chanda Karki (Bhandari), Basudev Ghimire, Lekhnath Dahal, Pradip Poudel, Shishir Khanal, Abdul Khan, Nisha Dangi, Surya Prasad Dhakal, Prem Suwal, Ganesh Parajuli, Shiva Nepali, Manish Jha, Binita Kathayat, Badri Prasad Pandey, Madhav Sapkota, Sanjaya Gautam, among the lawmakers, participated in the deliberations on the proposal. Speaker Devraj Ghimire informed the lawmakers that those who want to present amendment proposal on the bill should notify the Legislation Section within 72 hours from the time of the approval of the proposal. Source: National News Agency Nepal