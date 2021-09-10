General

The meeting of the House of Representatives today approved the Economic Ordinance, 2078 BS, the Ordinance to Mobilize Internal Loans, 2078 BS, and the Appropriations Ordinance, 2078 BS.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma presented the ordinances in the second meeting of the HoR amidst the protest and sloganeering by the main opposition party, the CPN (UML). The ordinances were approved by a majority of the HoR.

Before this, the House rejected by a majority votes the notice registered by Prem Suwal of the Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party seeking rejection of the ordinances by the House.

The first meeting was postponed for 15 minutes. As soon as Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota announced the start of the second meeting, the opposition party lawmakers picketed the rostrum and continued sloganeering.

The Speaker allotted time to Suwal to put his views amidst the chanting of slogans by the opposition MPs.

After this, Finance Minister Sharma, responding to queries related to the ordinance, said it was not true that the price fluctuation in the capital market was done in an illegal manner and at will of an individual. He also informed that an investigation committee has been formed under the leadership of former justice of the High Court to probe into the alleged irregularities in the Securities Board and the Nepal Stock Exchange.

The UML MPs continued their protest by sloganeering even during the process the ordinances were being tabled and approved in the House.

Source: National News Agency Nepal