A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) kicked off today. The principles and priorities of the Appropriation Bill (except tax) for the fiscal year 2079-80 BS (2022-23) are the agenda of discussions of the meeting.

Finance Minister Janardan Sharma on Tuesday appraised the lower house of the priorities and principles of the Appropriation Bill for the upcoming fiscal year. The National Assembly is scheduled to discuss on the issues in its meeting on Thursday/

Taking part in the today’s deliberations, CPN (UML) lawmaker Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai said the principles and priorities of the Bill lacked a base for advancing towards the path of socialism and neglected the aspects relating to strengthening public health and education.

He sought the government attention towards an increment of capital expenditure by minimizing a trade deficit. He was of the view of preventing a probable difficult situation for nation’s economy.

As he explained, the Bill seemed not giving priorities to the reduction of petroleum products’ consumption and the promotion of the use of alternative energy. “Non-economic activities have increased, posing an additional challenge to the national economy.’’

Source: National News Agency Nepal