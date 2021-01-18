Key Issues

Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Dahal-Nepal faction chair Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that the dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) has added challenges to the Nepali communist movement, federal republic system and the Constitution. While addressing the second full assembly of the All Nepal Women’s Organization here today, chair Nepal opined to show courage to protest against the HoR dissolution.

He said’ “it is time to show courage against the wrong and unconstitutional move.” Stating that the party faced a big crisis for not following the party's principle, statute and established norms, Nepal further added that the party has sought clarification from Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the charge of violating the party discipline.

Speaking in the same programme another Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ opined to go in protest against the government’s move of parliament dissolution. He said the country had achieved various changes through a long struggle of people but the government’s move betrayed it all. He said the party faced this critical stage as Prime Minister Oli denied following party discipline.

Similarly, the organization In-Charge Kamala Roka said that women have played decisive roles to bring political changes in the past and now it was a time to reunite to safeguard them.

The assembly elected Amrita Thapa and Jayanti Rai as coordinator and deputy coordinator of the organization respectively.

The organization is preparing to organize protest rally against parliament dissolution move on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal