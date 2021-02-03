General

Hearing on the writ petition filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives continued today at the Supreme Court. Pleading on behalf of the Prime Minister, a defendant in the case, senior advocate Sushil Pant said Article 74 of the Constitution gives the Prime Minister the right to dissolve the HoR, while Article 85 was sufficient for it.

"The present dissolution unlike by Girija Prasad Koirala and Man Mohan Adhikari is done as per the parliamentary practice," he said.

Likewise, Deputy Attorney General Padma Prasad Pandey said the dissolution was constitutional and followed the practice at the international level. Based on the popular mandate, the Prime Minister had to again go to the people, which is as per the Constitution.

The hearing taking place before the Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana will continue tomorrow. The hearing is taking place since January 17, with lawyers representing the petitioners already making their arguments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal