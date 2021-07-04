General

Pleading on behalf of the Speaker has begun in the constitutional bench in regard with the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Advocate Meghraj Pokhrel kicked off the debate before the constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser JB Rana, and justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Ishwor Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Ananda Mohan Bhattarai. The Speaker’s lawyers have been given an hour to put the views on the matter.

Senior advocates Shyam Prasad Kharel, Lab Prasad Mainali, Upendra Keshari Neupane and advocate Shree Krishna Subedi will also plead on behalf of the Speaker. Then, writ petitioners will be allotted a time of three hours for the replies and it will be followed by the turn of an amicus curie.

The hearing on the case will end on Monday. A total of 30 writ petitions were registered in the court over HoR dissolution, seeking to rescind the President’s move to dissolve the HoR on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers on May 22 and to announce the snap polls for November 13 and 19, terming the move unconstitutional and illegal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal