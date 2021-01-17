Key Issues

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the recommendation of House of Representatives (HoR) dissolution was made in line with Article 76 (1 and 7) and Article 85 of the constitution and national and international practices.

Addressing a central committee meeting of the All Nepal Women’s Organization here Sunday, PM Oli argued that he made such recommendation to prevent the nation from ruin.

He also said that the President takes the decision upon recommendation following the constitution. “If there were any weaknesses , it could be discussed with me.” Oli said.

PM Oli, also the Chairman of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), said the party was waiting a moment for clean organization and now it was achieved.

Source: National News Agency Nepal