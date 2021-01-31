Key Issues

Hearing on the writ petition filed at the Supreme Court (SC) against the decision of the government to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) has completed from writ petitioners on Sunday.

Today was the 13th day of the hearing on the issue. A total of 13 writ petitions were registered in the SC against the government’s move of HoR dissolution.

A total of 68 legal practitioners presented their arguments seeking restoration of the HoR till Sunday before the constitutional bench led by Chief Justice CholendraShumsher JBR.

Advocates Gopal Pandey, Amita Guatam, Kritinath Poudel, Khadananda Kandel, Khima Nanda Adhikari, Purna Prakash Basnet and Senior Advocate Yadunath Khanal had presented their arguments today.

Similarly, government attorneys and private lawyers will plead in favor of the House dissolution from Monday towards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal