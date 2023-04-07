Key Issues

A proposal seeking consideration on 'Archive Protection (First Amendment) Bill, 2078' has been endorsed from the House of Representatives on Friday.

The HoR endorsed the proposal presented by Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, seeking consideration in the Bill along with the message on it from the National Assembly.

Responding to the queries raised by lawmakers regarding the proposal, Minister Kirati said amendment of law was necessary to make arrangements related to archive protection technology-friendly.

Lawmakers—Sumana Shrestha, Hitraj Pandey, Metmani Chaudhary, Ram Krishna Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Bartaula, Nagina Yadav, Sobita Gautam, among others participated in the discussion on the proposal.

On the occasion, they said the bill would get support from all sides in order to make the bill effective, as the bill has the objective of keeping the records orgnised and well protected.

Earlier, Minister Kirati, on the behalf of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', presented fourth annual report of the National Natural Resources and Fiscal Commission.

The HoR will meet next on April 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal