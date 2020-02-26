Trading

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today passed the Bill related to Bank and Financial Institutions (First Amendment). Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota tabled the bill at the meeting.

Similarly President of the Finance Committee under the HoR Krishna Prasad Dahal and member of the Education and Health Committee Jiban Ram Shrestha on behalf of Committee's President Jayapuri Gharti tabled the report related to the Citizens Investment Trust Bill (Second Amendment) 2076 BS and the report related to the National Sports Development Bill 2076 respectively at the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal