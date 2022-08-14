General

The House of Representatives has passed the Insurance Bill, 2075 BS. In the HoR meeting today, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma proposed for the passage of the Bill.

The Bill aims to end anomalies and other problems in insurance sector, said the minister while responding to queries on the bill raised during the lower house session.

"The government is committed to expediting economic development endeavours through the use of available resources and advancing towards the socialism-oriented goals," he said.

Lawmakers Bharat Shah, Dibya Mani Rajbhandari, Prem Suwal and Rajan KC took part in the deliberations over the Bill. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal