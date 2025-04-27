HoR Lawmakers Oppose Traditional and Distributive Budget Proposal



Kathmandu: House of Representatives (HoR) lawmakers have voiced their opposition to a traditional and distributive approach to the upcoming budget during today’s discussion session, advocating instead for a need-based budget. Nepali Congress lawmaker Rajendra Kumar KC emphasized the importance of formulating policies and programs tailored to the nation’s requirements, pointing out that economic prosperity has lagged due to the absence of such focused initiatives.





According to National News Agency Nepal, CPN (UML) lawmaker Padam Giri highlighted the current government’s concentration on economic prosperity, emphasizing its commitment to people-centric development and construction. Meanwhile, CPN (Maoist Centre) lawmaker Madhav Sapkota urged the government to heed public sentiment and ensure adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks.





Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Manish Jha expressed concerns over the government’s impact on the future prospects of the youth, while Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) whip Gyan Bahadur Shahi called for measures to safeguard people’s lives and property.





Furthermore, CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Rajendra Pandey appealed to the government to address the grievances of protesting teachers, resident doctors, and victims of microfinance and cooperatives. Janata Samajbadi Party lawmaker Ranju Kumari Jha advocated for a production and employment-oriented budget, moving away from distribution-focused allocations.





Prem Suwal from the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party advised against allocating budget to unproductive sectors based on accessibility, urging a people-centric approach to budget and policy formulation. Rastriya Janamorcha lawmaker Chitra Bahadur KC reaffirmed that the monarchy, overthrown by the people’s political movement, would not be reinstated under any circumstances.





In a related note, Chanda Chaudhary condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, and called for Nepal to stand against terrorism and support India. Additionally, lawmaker Narayan Prasad Acharya emphasized the need for coordination among the three tiers of government to foster a self-reliant economy, enhance local production, and boost employment.





Mukta Kumari Yadav demanded the removal of RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden’s statement about the involvement of an NC joint general-secretary’s son in a liquor theft from the parliament’s records, further highlighting the diverse issues discussed during the session.

