HoR meeting adjourned for 15 minutes

Kathmandu: Today's meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) has been adjourned for 14 minutes due to lack of quorum. The meeting was adjourned in lack of the quorum when Finance Minister Barshaman Pun tabled a proposal seeking consideration of the Customs Bill-2080 BS. Lawmaker Dev Prasad Timalsena had drawn the attention of the Speaker noting a quorum was required while presenting a proposal in the parliament for decision. Timalsena cited the Article 94 of the Nepal Constitution while drawing attention to the issue. Speaker Devraj Ghimire informed that the meeting was adjourned for 15 minutes as number of lawmakers present in the meeting was only 66. It requires 69 in number to meet the quorum. Source: National News Agency Nepal