The Annual Report of the Judicial Council and Judicial Service Commission, Fiscal Year 2021/22 has been tabled in a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal presented the Report in the meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Similarly, HoR Secretary Gopal Nath Yogi presented three different bills along with the message on them from the National Assembly in the meeting.

The bills include the Veterinary Health and Livestock Service Council Bill, 2022; the Insurance Bill, 2022 and the Public Debt Management Bill, 2022.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota read out a letter on allocation of portfolio received from the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal