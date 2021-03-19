General

The main opposition party Nepali Congress has said that the parliamentary business should be run in a creative manner and ensure hope and confidence to the people.

In today's meeting of the parliament, NC's Chief Whip Bal Krishna Khand said that NC wants to join hands together among the political parties by doing away with the bitter experiences of the past.

"NC is committed to take the peace accord and peace process to its conclusion," the NC Chief Whip said.

On the occasion, he suggested that the Prime Minister should pave a way on moral ground after the Supreme Court (SC) snubbed the PM's move to dissolve the Parliament.

Accusing the government of working to limit the freedom of speech and expressions, Khand argued that the government was restricting cultures and traditions.

Khand criticized the government for not acknowledging former Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai in time of bringing water from Melamchi project to the capital city.

Likewise, CPN (Maoist Centre) lawmaker Pampha Bhusal stated that the government should reaffirm that morality, ethics and principles remain in politics after the SC's verdict against the HoR dissolution.

She also accused the government of working to challenge the republic and federalism.

Bhusal urged the government to create conducive environment for running Parliament on daily basis and take progressive actions.

Also speaking at the meeting, lawmaker of Janata Samajwadi Party Raj Kishor Yadav called upon all to resolve the national issues through consensus adding that his party was for consensual politics.

Similarly, Rastriya Janamorcha's Durga Poudel opined that the PM should pave the ways for ensuring political stability. Saying that constitution, republic and secularism are in serious crisis lately, Poudel stated that all political parties should remain honest in defence of such achievements.

Likewise, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party's Prem Suwal said that it was disappointing not to meet the Parliament regularly though the HoR was restored.

Source: National News Agency Nepal