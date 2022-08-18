General

Lawmakers have expressed mixed reactions on the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill-2079.

During the deliberation on the bill sent back from the President with message in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, they have expressed their views in favour and against the bill.

They argued that the bill sent back with message should be passed as it is and by forging national consensus.

On the occasion, Pradeep Gyawali said the Citizenship Bill should be passed with national consensus not on the basis of headcount.

Similarly, Min Bahadur Bishwokarma urged the House to pass the bill today recalling what was said about it yesterday.

Krishna Bhakta Pokharel asked to seek minimum consensus in order to pass the bill while Satya Pahadi urged to endorse the bill by forging national consensus after holding equal discussion on all aspects.

Likewise, Padam Giri blamed that the report prepared by State Affairs Committee after holding discussion while passing the bill earlier was not implemented.

Saying Citizenship Act-2063 would exist if the amended bill is not passed, Yashoda Gurung Subedi pointed out the need of passing the amended bill.

Dr Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe mentioned that the bill should be taken ahead on the basis of national consensus, adding the constitution has provision of providing citizenship to all citizens. Bharat Kumar Sah and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav expressed their views that the bill should be passed immediately at a time when many Nepali citizens have been compelled to stay statelessness.

Stating that no country accepts that one can get citizenship immediately after marriage, Durga Poudel urged the government to scrap the bill.

Citizens living in the country themselves should protect sovereignty and nationality, said Sher Bahadur Tamang, adding citizenship should be granted to all Nepali citizens.

Discussion on the bill is underway in the House.

Source: National News Agency Nepal