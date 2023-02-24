Key Issues

The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) has been postponed till February 27 for lack of quorum on Friday. When Speaker Devraj Ghimire was presenting the proposal, seeking consideration on 'Monitoring and Evaluation Bill, 2078' along with the message from the National Assembly in the HoR meeting on Friday, Chief Whip of Nepali Congress Ramesh Lekhak had showed objection over the lack of quorum. On behalf of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma had presented the proposal, seeking consideration on 'Monitoring and Evaluation Bill, 2078' along with the message from the National Assembly. Minister Sharma had also responded to the queries raised during the discussion in the meeting. However, after the objection of NC Chief Whip Lekhak, Speaker Ghimire directed the parliament secretariat employees to determine the present number of lawmakers in the meeting within three minutes. As per Article 94 of the Constitution, while presenting any proposal seeking consideration in the parliament, there must be the presence of at least one-fourth of the existing lawmakers. In line with this provision, there had to have the presence of at least 69 lawmakers, but only 50 lawmakers were present even after three minutes of warning bell. The HoR meeting will be held next on February 27. Source:

National News Agency Nepal