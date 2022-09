General

The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled for today has been postponed till September 14. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held at 1:00pm today.

Secretary at HoR, Gopalnath Yogi, issued a notice and informed that the HoR could not meet today due to special reason. The meeting will be held on September 14 as per Rule 6 (c) of HoR Regulation, 2075.

Source: National News Agency Nepal