"The Speaker has reset the HoR meeting for 4.00 pm Saturday (May 27) as per the HoR Regulation, 2079, Rule 6(3) when the prescheduled meeting for 6.00 pm today could not take place due to special reason', stated a notice issued by the parliamentary secretariat. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal