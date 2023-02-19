General

The House of Representatives (HoR) member, Arun Chaudhary, has been released from prison.

On 22 April, 2013, the Kailali district court had handed down a sentence of six months each to three persons including Chaudhary for their involvement in torching a tractor on 19 August, 2009. They were also fined Rs 818,423.

The police arrested him on 2 February, 2023 from Banke district.

He was among 395 prisoners who were released as part of amnesty given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on the occasion of the Democracy Day.

He won the erstwhile HoR election from Kailali constituency 2 from the Nagarik Unmukti Party in the November 20 election.

Source: National News Agency- RSS