The meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today has passed a condolence proposal over the death of former and incumbent lawmakers on different dates.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota had presented the condolence motion on the demise of 14 former and incumbent lawmakers in the meeting and the House approved it unanimously. The meeting also observed a minute's silence praying for eternal peace to the departed.

The HoR passed the condolence motion on the demise of its members Sanu Shiwa and Surya Bahadur KC and former MPs Deepak Bahadur Gurung, Dr Ram Man Shrestha, Manpur Chaudhary, Bir Bahadur Lama, Omkar Prasad Gauchan, Indrahang Limbu, Bhim Prasad Gautam, Kaman Singh Lama, Ganga Datta Joshi, Eknath Ranabhat, Kuber Prasad Sharma and Dr Shankar Prasad Uprety.

The first meeting of the House of Representatives was held on March 7 after the Supreme Court reinstated it. However, the first meeting was obstructed and it was called for today.

The next meeting of HoR has been scheduled for 1pm on March 16.

Source: National News Agency Nepal