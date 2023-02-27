General

A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today endorsed a condolence motion over the demise of its member Shahnaz Rahman.

The motion presented by Speaker Devraj Ghimire was passed by the session unanimously. The House observed a minute of silence on the passing away of its member and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Rahman, the proportional representation (PR) member on behalf of the Janata Samajbadi Party, died of cardiac arrest on February 15. She was 63. She had a leading role in the empowerment of excluded community.

The lower house shall meet again at 1:00 pm on March 1.

Source: National News Agency Nepal