Today's meeting of the House of Representatives has passed two ordinances.

The meeting passed the 'Ordinance to Amend Some Acts against Sexual Violence-2078' and the 'Ordinance to Amend Some Acts Related to Criminal Offenses and Criminal Procedure-2078' with majority.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dilendra Prasad Badu presented the proposal separately, seeking the approval of both ordinances.

The meeting, before approving the both ordinances, had rejected with a majority the protest note from Prem Suwal of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party.

The next HoR meeting has been scheduled at 1:00 pm on December 22.

Source: National News Agency Nepal