General

The major ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has emerged as the largest party in the Sudurpashim Province in the counting of votes under the first-past-the-post under the House of Representatives (HoR) polls on November 20.

The party has already secured a victory at seven seats: two each in Kailali and Kanchanpur and one each in Dadeldhura, Darchula and Achham. The winning constituencies are Dadeldhura, Kanchanpur 2, Kanchanpur-3, Kailai-4, Kailali-5, Achham 2 and Darchula.

Vote count in Bajura is yet to begin due to disputes. From Bajura where vote count is yet to start, NC candidate Badri Pandey and CPN (UML)’s Karna Thapa are viewed as the main competitors.

The elected leaders are Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ( Dadeldhura), former Minister and NC central member Narayan Prasad Saud ( Kanchanpur-2), former Minister and NC leader Ramesh Lekhak ( Kanchanpur-3), former Minister Bir Bahadur Balayar ( Kailali-4), Dilli Raj Pant ( Kailali-5), Pushpa Bahadur Shah (Achham 2) and Dilendra Prasad Badu ( Darchula).

In the previous 2017 general elections, the party had just won a single HoR seat, out of 16, from the Sudur Pashim, under the FPTP. Incumbent Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba had won the single HoR seat from his home district, Dadeldhura.

The province comprises two Terai districts: Kailali and Kanchanpur; four hilly districts: Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Doti and Achham and three mountainous districts: Darchula, Bajhang and Bajura.

Likewise, the CPN (Maoist Centre), the partner in the ruling alliance, is nil in the Sudurpashim.

The another member in the ruling alliance, CPN ( Unified Socialist), recorded a victory at three seats: Achham 1, in Bajhang and Doti and the elected candidates are sitting Minister Sher Bahadur Kunwar, former Minister Prem Ale and former Minister Bhanu Bhakta Joshi, respectively.

The UML that had fielded its candidacies for 15 seats here, has so far won two seats. UML candidates Damodar Bhandari emerged victorious in Baitadi and Tara Lama Tamang in Kanchanpur-1. In Dadelhura, the party had its support to the NC rival candidate Karna Malla.

Likewise, the Nagarik Unmukti has proved its influence in Kailali as it won three seats from the district: 1, 2 and 3 and the elected members are Ranjita Shrestha, Arun Chaudhary and Ganga Ram Chaudhary respectively.

Though the Maoist Centre failed to win a single HoR seat from the Province, it secured eight seats under the Province Assembly to emerge as the second largest party in the PA.

The UML that had won 19 seats in the Sudurpashim PA in the previous elections has now shrunk to two seats, and party leaders assessed it as the impact of the ruling alliance.

Commenting on the NC’s dominance in the Province, NC province leader Chintamani Bhatta said the results met their expectations.

“We are waiting for the completion of the PR vote count to review the entire achievement,” he said.

Similarly, CPN (UML) Sudur Paschim Province joint in-charge Rajendra Singh Rawal said, “Despite the electoral alliance between the ruling coalition partners in the Province, the UML has realised the great support of the public as it continues to lead the ongoing PR counts.”

Source: National News Agency Nepal