A meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) is endorsing the Report of the House of Representatives (HoR) Regulation Drafting Committee, 2079 BS today.

As per the HoR meeting agenda today, Committee president Chitra Bahadur KC is scheduled to present a proposal in the meeting of the lower house of the Federal Parliament seeking endorsement of the Drafting Committee Report, 2023.

The report would be passed by the HoR after holding clause-wise discussions on it.

Source: National News Agency Nepal