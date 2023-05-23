General

CPN (UML) lawmaker Gokul Prasad Baskota has urged the ruling parties not to make allegations during discussion on government's policies and programmes.

During the discussion on government's policies and programmes for coming fiscal year in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he asked the ruling parties to take this matter seriously rather than making allegations to the opposition party.

He raised question over activities of the government carried out so far to take the peace process to conclusion, urging the government to address farmer's demand of chemical fertilizer on time.

Similarly, Hitraj Pandey of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Hitraj Pandey supported the government's policies and programmes for coming fiscal year, saying it has raised hope among the people.

He said the government has forwarded investigation into corruption cases, and has given priority to agriculture. The policies and programmes have paved ways for development of tourism and address people's aspirations, added Pandey.

Pandey argued that the policies and programmes have set a target to conclude the remaining task of the peace process by institutionalizing the federal republicanism as well as has created bases for building foundation of socialism.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal