Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) Agni Prasad Sapkota has said that efforts were underway to politically encircle the Federal Parliament.

Speaker Sapkota said that such attempts were being carried out while moving ahead to firmly establish the democratic norms, values and ideas by making the HoR business lively, pro-people and dynamic.

Addressing a programme organised by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) to handover the posts to the newly-elected FNJ team on Sunday, Speaker Sapkota said, "There have been made many comments about the Parliament but I am fully convinced that some people could be fooled all the time and many people could be fooled sometimes but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time."

Such a delusion would end from the great debates and there will be revival of truth, the Speaker said.

The contradictions surfaced in the country were based on an ideology and were related to establishing the democratic norms and values and to firmly safeguard the constitution made by the citizens.

Speaker Sapkota argued that he was effortful to give effective results to the people and country. He said he would even go against the national interests and expectations of the people. He stated that he will not work under any pressure from any side.

Speaker Sapkota also said that the role of the Speaker should be neutral and impartial but some sides were expecting favourism.

According to the Speaker, the media was playing effective role while emerging as a powerful institution in the country. The media should dig out the in-depth analysis to find out the truth with rigorous efforts.

There would be no compromise on making effective laws with resolutions to make the HoR lively and pro-people, he said.

Parliamentary surveillance would continue in the areas where the court has implemented laws made by parliamentarians and activities of each bodies, the Speaker stated. He also urged the journalists to stick to the principle of authenticity, balance and fact in disseminating news.

Present on the occasion were newly-elected President of the Federation of Nepali Journalists Bipul Pokharel, outgoing FNJ president Govinda Acharya and former FNJ presidents Dr Mahendra Bista, Dharmendra Jha, Tara Nath Dahal and Dr Suresh Acharya.

The newly-elected office bearers of the FNJ central committee led by its president Pokharel assumed office on Sunday itself. The FNJ elections concluded on 7 April under the direct electoral system.

Source: National News Agency Nepal