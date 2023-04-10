General

Lawmakers of different parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) have raised their concerns on the role of parliament and the coalition government.

During a special hour in today's HoR meeting, the lawmakers sought for accountability and transparency on the part of the government and political parties.

They also drew the government's attention to be serious towards the rising level of frustration among the people after the government failed to deliver as promised.

UML lawmaker Padam Giri argued that the federal parliament has not been able to perform its effective role, adding that not a single Act was formulated yet as 91 days have passed after the beginning of the first meeting.

He drew government's attention on country's economic condition, high interest rate of banks and price hike of chemical fertilizer.

Similarly, Dilendra Prasad Badu of Nepali Congress urged to reopen northern checkpoint through diplomatic initiatives.

Likewise, Sher Bahadur Kunwar of CPN (Unified Socialist) drew the government's attention to make arrangements of budget for power project of Sudurpaschim in coming budget. He asked the government to provide compensation to the family of deceased Hemraj Kunwar, saying the situation of Achham district is tensed due to road accident.

Dhawal Shumsher JBR of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) demanded that the chemical fertilizer be provided to the farmers on time and asked the government for embankment at Rapti and Duduwa rivers in Banke district.

Demanding to give importance to the issue of chemical fertilizer production in the country in coming budget, Bimala Subedi asked the government to provide fertilizer to farmers on time.

She also asked the government for ensuring commercialization of agriculture by increasing grants and also giving compensation for the damages of crops due to wild animals.

Dr Chanda Karki demanded a separate classification of disability for people living with 'down syndrome'.

Source: National News Agency Nepal