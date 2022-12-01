General

Results of the elections to the House of Representatives have so far been announced for 162 electoral constituencies, out of 165 across the country. However, re-voting at 10 voting centres in Dolakha is taking place today and counting of votes in Syangja is underway while it is yet to begin in Bajura.

As per the results of 162 constituencies, the lower house in the Federal Parliament, this time is welcoming 31 members or around 19 per cent from indigenous community.

CPN (UML)’s Rajendra Kumar Rai of the CPN (UML) from Dhankuta-1, Basanta Kumar Nembang from Panchthar-1, Manbir Rai from Solukhumbu-1, Ram Kumar Rau from Khotang, Subas Nembang from Ilam-2 and Lal Prasad Sawa Limbu from Jhapa-4 are the members-elected to the HoR.

Similarly, UML’s Leelanath Shrestha from Siraha-3, Krishna Gopal Shrestha from Kathamndu-9, Prem Bahadur Maharjan from Lalitpur-2,Man Bahadur Gurung from Kaski-1, Prithvi Subba Gurung from Lamjung-1 and Tara Lama Tamang from Kanchanpur-1 have also been elected HoR members.

Likewise, NC’s Sita Gurung from Terhathum-1, Dig Bahadur Limbu from Morang-1, Purna Bahadur Tamang from Ramechhap-1, Tek Bahadur Gurung from Manang-1 and Yogesh Gauchan from Mustang-1 have won HoR seats and entering in the federal parliament.

Sudan Kiranti from Bhojpur-1, Surya Man Tamang (Dong) from Kavrepalanchowk-1, Hit Nahadur Tamang from Nuwakoy-1, Purna Bahadur Gharti Magar from Rukum (East), Barshaman Pun from Rolpa-1, and Tshiring Damdul Lama (Bhote) from Humla-1 of the CPN (Maoist Centre) have been elected HoR members.

Similarly, the lower house is welcoming CPN (Unified Socialist)’s Prem Bahadur Ale from Doti-1, Dhan Bahadur Budha from Dolpa-1, Krishna Kumar Shrestha from Bara-4 and Ammar Bahadur Thapa from Dailekh-1.

Rajendra Prasad Lingden of Rastriya Prajatantra Party from Jhapa-1, Ashok Kumar Rai of the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal from Sunsari-1, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha of Rastriya Swatantra Party from Kathamndu-8 and Ranjita Shrestha of Nagarik Unmukti Party from Kailali-1 have won HoR seats, according to the Election Commission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal