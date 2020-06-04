General

The Gautam Buddha Community Heart Hospital here has announced to close dialysis and heart treatment services provided free of cost. The hospital announced to close the services from June 15 reasoning it has been facing financial crisis after the government stopped assistance for long.

There are now 650 kidney patients in State 5. The hospital, enlisted in the government’s list of providing treatment to patients from financially poor background, has been providing free dialysis service to 360 patients. It is waiting for Rs 77.5 million from the government to address the shortage of medicine for such patients, said Hospital Chairperson, Azaj Alam.

He further said, “They have been compelled to close the dialysis and heart treatment services after the hospital started facing financial crisis as the government stopped providing assistance in the recent years.”

Source: National News Agency