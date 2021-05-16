General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has said that the process to set up an oxygen plant at all hospitals under the provincial government has started.

In a virtual meeting with Chief District Officers, chiefs of district coordination committees, mayors and deputy mayors of metropolitan cities, sub metropolitan cities and municipalities and chiefs and deputy chiefs of rural municipalities from all 13 districts of Bagmati Province, Chief Minister Poudel said that the Province Government was ready to assist hospitals to resolve problems they have been facing.

He directed the people’s representatives attending the meeting to do the needful in helping resolve problems hospitals are facing. He also urged the provincial and local government to use all their resources and authority given by the Federal Government to control Covid-19.

Stating that the government was at work to supply enough oxygen, Poudel pledged to ensure required isolation facility, Covid-19 hospitals and workforces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal