Suraj Agrawal has concluded his recently made journey to Kolkata, the state capital of West Bengal of India. An inhabitant of Duhabi Bazaar of Morang district, Agrawal had carried his passport for his four-day Kolkata travel.

As he stayed at Hotel Hindustan International at Park Street of Kolkata's central business district, he and his friends were asked to show their passport. Other friends were surprised at the request, as Nepal and India do not officially require passport to travel. However, hotels in India ask do show passport.

''I have been travelling India since long and this is something I have been accustomed to,'' said Agrawal who had also studied CA course at this one-time capital city of British India. ''They do not trust on citizenship and other official documents for their data entry of their Nepalese clients like me,'' Agrawal said. He added, ''This is not something asked in Kolkata only. I have been asked for the same in many other cities of Nepal.''

Agrawal said many staffers of Indian hotels do not have knowledge of passport-free status for Nepalese in India and vice-versa.

''If one has passport, it would be okay and speedy data entry for room booking in the in-person hotel appearance,'' said Agrawal, ''If one does not possess passport but other documents like citizenship and voter card, they consume quite some time for entry process. Agrawal said passport is only they trust as the strong data entry document.

''Our tourism entrepreneurs and governmental officials must talk with India on this issue but not all clients do have and carry passport while travelling to India,'' shared Agrawal.

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS